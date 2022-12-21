Quick 5 Protectors: Gideon Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Gideon Fire Department.
I'm a probationary firefighter. I respond to fire calls and/or car accidents.
2. Why did you decide to get into the fire service?
To serve and protect the community to the best of my ability.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Knowing I'm a part of something bigger than myself.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the GFD?
It's being ready at any minute of the day or night to get to work.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I'm very involved in church. If I'm not at work or home, I'm usually at church.
