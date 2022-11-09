Quick 5 Protectors: Gideon Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Gideon Fire Department.
I don't have a specific job; however, I tend to thrive more with medical calls due to my background.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I wanted to help the community and love the sense of pride of being a firefighter.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Being able to help the community in their time of need.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Not being available for day calls during the weekday. Also wanting to learn more but it's hard with family and work time.
5.What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I enjoy volunteering in the community. I'm board president of Habitat for Humanity and sit on Tahlequah Mainstreet Board. I also enjoy being active on the security team at my church, First Baptist Tahlequah.
