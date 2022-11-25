Quick 5 Protectors: Gideon Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Gideon Fire Department.
I'm a volunteer in the GFD. I train and become better prepared for situations we might come across on a call. I help with the checking and filling of trucks, along with mowing. I have a role of being there for my fellow firefighters, because we are a family.
2. Why did you decided to get into the fire service?
I love helping people, and being there for someone on their worst day is something very fulfilling to me. It is also something I feel called to do as a Christian.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Being able to know I made a difference in someone's life - whether I was just supporting my fellow firefighters or putting out a grass fire, or whatever the situation is. Being able to come back to the department and talk about what we did brings me joy and sense of purpose.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with GFD?
Making it to calls. I have switched jobs three times, and had to adjust my schedule each time, and I typically am only available on weekends every other week due to my relationship. This is something I'm trying to crack down on, and make myself available more in the next coming months.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I am involved with Northeastern State University Chi Alpha and have been preparing a testimonial sermon. I have a men's Bible study I lead with Baxter Stewart. I help with worship by being a leader for small groups. My girlfriend, Kennedy Butler, is a big aspect of my life. I also play disc golf and have played in tournaments.
