Quick 5 Protectors: Gideon Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Gideon Fire Department.
My roles/jobs include running some scenes, leading and assisting in firefighter operations, and ensuring scene safety for anyone on scene during calls. I am also one of the engine drivers/operators.
2. Why did you get into fire service?
I had lots of family history involving the fire service, and after losing a close friend to a car wreck, it solidified my decision to join so I could help those who may end up needing help.
3. What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?
The relationships/family you make with those you serve with, along with fulfilling the drive to help those who need it.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
The only challenge I have is trying to be here more. In the last year and a half, life has kept me on my toes, so it's become difficult, especially since I started to work out of town.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My son. I have another little one on the way and have recently become engaged so those would be my top priorities. Other than that, it's important to me to get out to be with people I care about and love, because one never knows when I won't be able to again.
