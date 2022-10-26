Quick 5 Protectors: Gideon Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Gideon Fire Department.
I am a firefighter and driver for the department.
2. Why did you decide to get into the fire service?
To help the community.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
It's the brotherhood for me.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the GFD?
Time.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
It's my family.
