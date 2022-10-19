Quick 5 Protectors: Gideon Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Gideon Fire Department.
I'm captain and a training officer.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I wanted to be a beneficial member of the community.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Helping someone in a time of need.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with GFD?
Training new members who could be put in harm's way.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My family and personal hobbies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.