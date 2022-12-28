Quick 5 Protectors: Gideon Fire Department

Firefighter Sierra Smith

1. Explain your specific job with Gideon Fire Department.

I fly the drone because everyone else is too scared, haha, and I'm a firefighter that is certified in structure and wildland fires.

2. Why did you decide to get into the fire service?

I didn't decide to join. My lovely fiancé - boyfriend at the time - made me and I'm glad he did because I absolutely love my fire family and love what I get to do and learn.

3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?

The most rewarding is knowing I can save someone's life on a medical or motor vehicle accident call and knowing I can make a difference in my community.

4. What is the biggest challenge you face with GFD?

My biggest challenge is knowing there is still do much I need to learn but I have great teachers.

5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?

The most important aspects are I'm growing a human. I'm also in nursing school and work full-time.

