Quick 5 Protectors: Gideon Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Gideon Fire Department.
I have a position of responsibility as the fire chief.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
It started out by just wanting to help out because Gideon was just getting started. The more I learned, the more I realized I needed to learn, and everything fell into place after that.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Most of the time, it's not the words, but more often the grateful smile and acknowledgement at the end of a call that makes the most impact.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Protecting the fire department and the firefighters by making sure they have what is needed to protect our community.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
It's simple: family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.