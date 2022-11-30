Quick 5 Protectors: Gideon Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Gideon Fire Department.
I'm an interior firefighter for the department.
2. Why did you decide to get into the fire service?
I love to help when the public is in need.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
It would be just a simple "thank you."
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the GFD?
It's showing up for calls due to work.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
It's my family, God, and everything else.
