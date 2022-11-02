Quick 5 Protectors: Gideon Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Gideon Fire Department.
I am a newbie.
2. Why did you decide to get into the fire service?
I got into the fire service because I like to help people and I want to help the community.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Just helping out.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the GFD?
I don't face any right now.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
Another aspect I think is important is church.
