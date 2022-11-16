Quick 5 Protectors: Gideon Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Gideon Fire Department.
I'm a firefighter and medic.
2. Why did you decide to get into the fire service?
The brotherhood that's involved in the service.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Helping others when needed, and the close brotherhood of firefighters.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the GFD?
Making calls due to being a medic and working a lot.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I love taking care and riding our horses and riding my Harley as much as possible.
