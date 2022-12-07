Quick 5 Protectors: Gideon Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Gideon Fire Department.
To do whatever they want us to.
2. Why did you decide to get into the fire service?
To help the community and states nationwide.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
It's helping the community.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the GFD?
It's doing the trainings.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My kids and my family.
