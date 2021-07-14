Quick 5 Protectors: Hulbert Police Department

1. Explain your specific job with Hulbert Police Department.
I am a proud police officer with the city of Hulbert. I serve and protect with pride.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
I decided to get into law enforcement because no one there wanted to help the downtrodden.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
The most rewarding part is putting a bad guy in jail.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
The biggest challenge now is the court system.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My job and family is all that there is.
