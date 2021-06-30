Quick 5 Protectors: Hulbert Police Department

1. Explain your specific job with Hulbert Police Department.
I am Lt. Amber Rigsby. I work for Hulbert Police Department. It is my duty to keep the people and the community of Hulbert safe.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
I wanted to give back to the people. I want them to know they have a safe place for their children to live and grow up.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
I would say it’s being able to build that bridge of trust and communication with the people. There isn’t anything better than the children who just want to say thank you and we love and support you.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Public perception; there is such a negative view of police. We are people, just like everyone else. We have a job to do. People may not like us, but we will be there to protect them, because that’s who we are and what we do.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
Family. I absolutely love my family. They are they biggest support group I have. I always look forward to seeing those beautiful smiles when I walk through the door.
