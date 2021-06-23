Quick 5 Protectors: Hulbert Police Department

1. Tell us what prompted you to go into law enforcement.
I am not sure anything ever prompted me to go into law enforcement. It’s all I ever wanted to do, as far back as I can remember.
2. You were appointed as chief in February. How have you adjusted to your role?
I am still taking it day by day, learning something new all the time.
3. Explain what a typical day for you is like.
Most days, I am in the office, taking care of the day-to-day tasks. I still try to get out and patrol when I can.
4. What’s the most rewarding part about being chief?
Hearing good feedback from the citizens on how the department is doing.
5. When you’re not on duty, where can we likely find you, and what will you be doing?
I am always with my family, either hunting and fishing, or relaxing at home. We enjoy being outdoors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.