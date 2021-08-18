Quick 5 Protectors: Hulbert Police Department

1. Explain your specific job with Hulbert Police Department.
I am a patrol officer for the city and I maintain the law, state and federal.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
It is never the same thing and it’s always a different day. I started off as a detention officer and worked my way up to a supervisor. I like the different aspects of law enforcement. I was a reserve officer until 2020 and I decided I wanted to help more than what I was able to do.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
I love engaging with the community and finding kids who have nothing going on and playing basketball with them. I like being able to show a different light than the light that is on law enforcement as a whole.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
I think a lot is put on law enforcement and we’re not sometimes equipped to deal with those challenges. I try as much as possible to learn about domestic violence and mental health. I am a certified Crisis Intervention Team officer and it allows me to identify people who are in a crisis and give them resources to others who can help.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
Spending time with my children, working out, and I’ll try to a read a book.
