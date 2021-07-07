Quick 5 Protectors: Hulbert Police Department

1. Explain your specific job or role with Hulbert Police Department.
I am a patrol officer.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement as a career?
I got into law enforcement because I wanted to help people.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job? Explain.
The most rewarding part of my job is building the relationships with youth and helping kids.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face as an officer?
The biggest challenge we face today is trying to convince people we are there to help.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
The most important aspect in my life is my family. My kids are what drives me to be better everyday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.