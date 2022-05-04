Quick 5 Protectors: Illinois River Area Volunteer Fire Department

Explain your specific job with Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department.
I've been a part of the IIRVFD since 2014 and I've been a nurse for about 15 years.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
When my family and I moved into a house by a fire station, I figured I'd join and see how I could help. I've loved it ever since.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
I'd have to say the most rewarding part of my role is helping and getting to know my community.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
My biggest challenge has been time management. With this being a volunteer service, most of us have jobs or are going to school.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
So in addition to our jobs and family, we must find time to train for the fire and medical services we provide. But just knowing you helped someone is all worth it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.