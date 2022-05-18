Quick 5 Protectors: Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job or role with Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department.
I am a firefighter and also a lieutenant. I assist officers on administrative duties and as a leader on calls.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I have always wanted to be in the fire service since I was a kid. I just want to help others in my community.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Rescuing and helping people in their time of need.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the IRVFD?
My biggest challenge is that I am not as strong as everyone else and some of the tools are very heavy. But we have an awesome team and we all work well together.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I am a mother of a 15-year-old daughter. I just graduated from EMT class. I'm also a CNA and I work with newborn babies and new mothers. I kayak as much as I can and I love spending time with my family and friends.
