Quick 5 Protectors: Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job or role with the Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department.
I am a firefighter and assist with major repairs of our equipment and vehicles.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I have volunteered with fire services off and on since I was a teen. I enjoy the comradery of the firefighting family. I also like being able to assist the people we serve when they need it.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
See our team work together to complete a task or rescue for someone in need.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the IRVFD?
Staying physically fit enough for some of the services we provide. Wildland firefighting can be a very strenuous, hot, and exhausting task that has to be done to save property and life.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I am married and a father of two teenagers. My family is the most important part of my life. I volunteer in most of their activities including helping with the high school band program, and assistant scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts, and any sports they may have. We spend a lot of our time outdoors with friends and family.
