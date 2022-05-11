Quick 5 Protectors: Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department.
I serve as the medical captain for the IRVFD. In addition to responding to fires and medical and rescue calls, I oversee ensuring we have the required medical supplies we utilize, as well as communicating directly with our medical director.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
To simply give back to my community and help others. I was born in Tahlequah and grew up on this river. It brings me joy to give back to where I have so many memories, and interacting with others and their families.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Getting a chance to make a difference in my community and help others. Also, getting others involved with our department.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the IRVFD?
Since we are a volunteer service, we rely on donations, fundraisers and grants. It can be hard to obtain the tools and resources we need and that our community deserves. We encourage everyone to give back to their local services in any way they can. A little bit can go a long way and can potentially help purchase supplies that can save someone's life.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
Family time is the most important to me. My wife and two daughters are my biggest fans. They support me and all the members at the department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.