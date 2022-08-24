Quick 5 Protectors: Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department.
I am chief of the Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department.
2. Tell us what prompted you to go into the fire industry.
I've been around the fire industry my whole life. My dad, Ted Kupsick, is the reason I got into the fire service.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Teaching the younger generation my knowledge and watching them grow in the fire service.
4. What's the biggest challenge you face with the IRFD?
It's having enough volunteers.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My family.
