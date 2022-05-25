Quick 5 Protectors: Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department.
I’ve served the Illinois River community for the past four years as a firefighter. I’ve also been apart of the swiftwater recuse team and one of the senior pilots for the airboat.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I joined to gain experience in the field. My life goal is to attend medical school and become an ER physician. The fire department enabled me to gain great skills. A few would be communications/teamwork, controlling adrenaline, and always maintaining a calm presence during high-stress situations.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Keeping the river community safe and helping those in need.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
I believe my availability is one of my biggest challenges. I don’t have enough time to keep up with all the trainings for the new apparatus/ equipment the fire department is getting, but I’m managing.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I’ve recently graduated with my bachelor’s degree from Northeastern State University. Now I am studying for my MCAT for medical school and working part-time as a cultural mentor/tutor for rural area schools. Aside from education, I enjoy spending time with loved ones, being outdoors, and taking my Jeep and dog for drives.
