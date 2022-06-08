1. Explain your job with Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department.
I have served the Illinois River community for 1-1/2 years. I am part of the swift-water rescue team and I am now a pilot for the airboat.
2. Why did you decide to get into the fire service?
To help my community. I previously worked in the ER and wanted to see the other side of the hospital setting. Joining the elite team and gaining experience has helped me stay calm in chaotic situations.
3. What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Keeping the river community safe. The skills I have learned will strengthen my abilities in my future career.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Finding the time to train has been a struggle between work and school, but it has strengthened my time management.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My faith and family. I have recently finished the EMT program through Northeastern Health System. I look forward to gaining skills in that aspect of helping my community. Aside from work and school, I enjoy spending time with family, being outdoors and staying active.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.