Quick 5 Protectors: Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department.
I am assistant chief. I assist the chief on more of the administrative side of the department.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I was looking for volunteer opportunities in the community and the fire service was one of the things that came up. I took a leap, which has become one of the best decisions I have made.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Being able to serve and help my community and others in need.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
The biggest challenge is volunteers. The number of volunteers nationally is diminishing. For those who have been considering volunteering or hadn't thought of it, I strongly encourage you to give it a try. There are so many ways to help your local VFD.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My family is an important aspect. I have two sons and a daughter that I enjoy spending as much time as possible with.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.