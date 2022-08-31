Quick 5 Protectors: Keys Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Keys Fire Department.
As a volunteer department, hands on scene will always vary, so it is essential we know how to do every position, although most excel at one or two specific tasks.
2. Why did you get into fire service?
I wanted to help my community, and honestly, it looked fun.
3. What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Helping others and saving priceless property of homeowners.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Not being able to make every run. If I am busy or not in town, and knowing the department is on a call or a big fire, it's tough not being there.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My family, my children and overall wellness.
