Quick 5 Protectors: Keys Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Keys Fire Department.
I am one of three captains and serve as a board member of the FD. We are assigned different tasks or crews to lead at an emergency. We work to produce a positive outcome of the situation. We are divided into three teams, rotating each month to complete duties to ensure we're ready to respond. As board members, we handle the financial side of the FD, making sure we operate efficiently and are good stewards of funds available for the operation of the FD. We are fortunate to have the support of our community members, who pay the fire protection dues with additional income from the FD sales tax that is split among the FDs.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
One of my best friends, Jeff Haney, was on the VFD. I tagged along on a calls and went to meetings and trainings. I couldn't officially join until I was 18, but I was able to help out while gaining knowledge of how everything worked.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
When we are able to have a positive effect in a situation because of our training or our resources.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Two of the biggest challenges we face are volunteers and finances. Most have jobs that make it difficult to respond during day hours. We are thankful for neighboring FDs during those times. We work to have items we need to perform tasks we may encounter, and items that protect our personnel while doing so. We must budget and plan our financial expenditures in a prudent manner, which means waiting for items until the funding is available.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My family and my faith are the most important parts of my life. My wife and daughter are supportive of my time at KVFD. There were times over the years I was called from events to respond to calls. I do this because one day, I may be the one in need of help. I am active at Keys Baptist Church. I try to be involved in the community. I am fortunate to assist Keys School with my time in various capacities.
