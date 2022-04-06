Quick 5 Protectors: Keys Volunteer Fire Department

Explain your specific job with Keys Fire Department.
I am a firefighter. My job is to respond to emergencies and serve the public, no matter the circumstances. We do truck maintenance and upkeep, ensuring our equipment is up to par. I take pride in the apparatus at KFD. I wash trucks as often as I can so we can serve with pride. We do in-house training twice a month to better serve ourselves and the community.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I joined because of my dad. He was a long-time member of KFD and that's where I grew up; it's my fire family. Helping people in times of need gives me joy. It's not a paid job; I have a full-time day job. I chose to be a volunteer firefighter not for pay, not for fame, but to help my community in times of need.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Whether it's noon or 12 a.m., whenever we clear a scene and we know we did the job to the best of our ability, that's what rewards me the most.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
I live 15 minutes from the fire station. It makes it difficult to arrive to a scene and help out. To help out my response time, I often, along with a few other firemen, staff the station when we have free time. It could be after my day job, weekends, nights or whenever I'm not busy.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I have a big supporting group of family and friends I like to spend time with. The fire service takes a lot of time, but they are my biggest supporters. At times, I have left birthday parties, holidays, weekend activities, but they understand my being a firefighter and support me every time I go to a call.
