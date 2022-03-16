Quick 5 Protectors: Keys Volunteer Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job or role with Keys Fire Department.
I am one of three assistant chiefs. Our department chose to have three because on the volunteer department, one person might not always be available.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I joined the fire service in 2012 because of another volunteer asking me if I had ever thought about it after being first on scene of two wrecks, and helping with those.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
For me, the most reward is helping my community.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
In my opinion, the biggest challenge is one most every other volunteer department faces, and that is having the volunteers. Over the years, I have seen numbers go up and down, but as volunteers, we don't shy away from doing the work when our numbers are low.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I am also a full-time medic for Cherokee Nation EMS.
