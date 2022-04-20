Quick 5 Protectors: Keys Volunteer Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Keys Fire Department.
We meet twice a month to discuss how to better serve our community and to increase our knowledge and training. We are divided into teams that rotate to maintain the equipment and facility to make sure we have safe equipment and better response times.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I grew up in a small town in north-central Oklahoma where the whole town worked together to maintain a safe environment. I was a member of the VFD in my hometown and wanted to continue to serve when I moved to the Tahlequah area in 2010.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Knowing that when we get a call, firefighters drop what they are doing and gather to help someone in need.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Response time. I'm lucky to have a job so I can respond during working hours most of the time. Sometimes I can't and I know that is a concern for most of the VFD.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I am married and have two children. My children attend Keys Public Schools. We also attend Keys Baptist Church. It is important to give back and be part of a community. I'm blessed with a family and a job that understands and supports my dedication to the VFD.
