Quick 5 Protectors: Keys Volunteer Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Keys Fire Department.
I am one of approximately 26 volunteer firefighters within the fire department.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I grew up around the fire service and saw the way my father loved it. I wanted to give it a try when I turned 18. My father is a big influencer on why I got started. I found a passion for helping people and being there in times of need.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
It would definitely be helping the citizens in my community, and meeting new people. I have learned so much about the fire service and made many memories, just from being on the department, that will last a lifetime. I love working along all the men and women on the department; they are truly a great group of people to surround yourself with.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the KFD?
I think it would be having enough volunteer personnel. Some have jobs, children, farms and other things to take care of, so some can't always make it to every single call when the page goes off. Through times numbers go up and down on response numbers to calls. Sometimes the neighboring fire departments will help each other out and share additional resources so we can ensure the job always gets done in a quick, professional, safe and efficient way to the best of our abilities.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I am also a 911 operator, and dispatch for 15 different fire departments in Cherokee County as well as Northeastern Health System EMS. I also work at NHS when they need extra help in the ER. I am currently studying EMT basic. I am working to become a full-time paid firefighter/EMT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.