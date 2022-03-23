Quick 5 Protectors: Keys Volunteer Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Keys Fire Department.
I am newly elected assistant chief, and as volunteers, someone has to step in the absence of the chief or when other assistant chiefs are not available.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I was a volunteer 20 years ago and I always wanted to get back into fire service, so when the time was right, I joined KFD.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Being a part of a firefighting family gives us the opportunity to help community members and visitors in the Lake Tenkiller area.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Juggling family, work, meetings, trainings and hobbies while remaining active with KFD.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I am finishing my term as a Keys board member and I am allocating funding for volunteer fire department training in our five counties through my job at Indian Capital Technology Center.
