Quick 5 Protectors: Keys Volunteer Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Keys Fire Department.
The fire chief is the head of the department and is responsible for the general condition and efficient operations of the department; training of its members and performance of all other duties imposed upon him/her. The chief is subject to the laws of the State of Oklahoma, fire department rules and bylaws.
2. Tell us what prompted you to go into the fire industry.
My dad was a full-time firefighter and retired when I was 9. He was part of the original group that started Keys FD in 1984, and I have always been involved with this KFD in some manner. I have a cousin who was a Tulsa Police officer and I was considering both professions until I spent a couple of long nights with my cousin while he was on duty. I went to OSU and entered a program where I lived in fire station 2 with 17 others and volunteered on the Stillwater FD. This gave us a free place to stay while in school. This led to the Tulsa FD, where I worked and retired as a captain after nearly 33 years. In 1990, I returned to Keys and became a full-time volunteer.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Helping people. You sometimes arrive at their side on their worst day and do what you can to make things better. This includes helping firefighters. I have been fortunate to receive a lot of training and experience over the years and I am still learning, but sharing this and learning new ways of doing things is gratifying.
4. What’s your biggest challenge?
There is a delicate balance to be maintained in a volunteer FD. We take our members away from their families, jobs, hobbies and other personal activities. We have to have a clear purpose with duties and responsibilities outlined. We must maintain a positive and friendly atmosphere with no hidden motives or clicks. We work as a team, we include our families every opportunity possible, and we are proud to serve the members of the Keys community and our fire district. Identifying and maintaining this balance is the challenge.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I am president of the Oklahoma Retired Firefighters Association, representing over 9,000 paid and volunteer firefighters in the state. I am also on the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement Board. I am a past president of the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association and serve on various committees. I am fortunate to have a wife who allows me to enjoy my public service. She is also a paramedic and volunteer firefighter.
