Quick 5 Protectors: Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department.
I'm a firefighter and a first responder.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I had a car accident in front of my house, and afterward Chief Watts told me I could help by being trained, so I joined the department. Best decision ever.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Helping our neighbors out when they need us is rewarding, but I also love seeing my family learn about the fire service. I think it's important for my boys to learn about volunteering and learn skills they will use in their life.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Like everyone else with families, jobs, and other responsibilities, finding time is a challenge.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
When I'm not helping out at the fire station or playing with my new grandson, I'm riding my sXs in the woods.
