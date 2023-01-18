Quick 5 Protectors: Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department

Explain your specific job with Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department.
As the assistant chief of LVFD, I oversee the day-to-day operations at the station under the supervision of the chief.
2. What prompted you to go into the fire industry?
I started in 2015 and I've been a firefighter since 1997. I'm an adrenaline junkie and driving a big red truck with flashing lights; that's a bonus. I really enjoy helping people, sometimes in their darkest and most desperate hours.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
We had a structure fire just before Christmas and we were able to save and salvage some of the family's heirlooms or keepsakes. Couches, stoves, big TVs, all that stuff can easily be replaced, but the kids' baby pictures and blankets, those are the memories that make a house a home.
4. What's your biggest challenge?
In my role as assistant chief, the biggest challenge I face is time, money, and people. We never have enough responders, as everybody has a day job. We want them to be a part in their family's lives. It's difficult to go on some of these calls with enough manpower to handle it.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My wife, Cat. We've been married since 2008 and she is truly my soulmate. I do like to hunt and fish and I'm from the Rocky Mountain West, and it's a different kind of fishing there than it is here.
