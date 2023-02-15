Quick 5 Protectors: Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department.
I provide support for the department in any capacity needed from managing annual fire dues to responding to fire calls.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
This is a need in the community that I found some of my U.S. Navy and personal experiences could be put to use.
3. What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Working with my fellow volunteers and being able to comfort people on what is usually a very bad day in their lives.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with LVFD?
Trying to figure out ways to engage the community to encourage more involvement as there is strength in numbers.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My husband and I focus on our son's activities while he is still at home and spending time on our farm.
