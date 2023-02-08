Quick 5 Protectors: Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Lowrey Fire Department.
As a volunteer firefighter, my day-to-day duties included maintenance on equipment; helping to make sure we are ready to help people as fast as we can when we do get called to help; and to make sure I have the training I need to be able to help.
2. Why did you decide to get into the fire service?
I've always loved to help people. The added adrenaline rush is just a bonus.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Any chance we can save things that may not matter to everyday people, but to one specific person, it could be as simple as photos, old memorabilia, etc..
4. What is the biggest challenge you face as a firefighter?
The biggest challenge I face is not being able to help more people or not being able to put more time in to give back to my community.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My kids, my wife, and my family. I strive every day to be better than I was the day before and that's because of them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.