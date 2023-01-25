Quick 5 Protectors: Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department

Explain your specific job with Lowrey Fire Department.
As the fire chief, I am responsible to manage day-to-day operations of the fire department, to offer training, to manage fire personnel, manage fire/emergency scenes, and to follow direction of the Board of Directors.
2. What prompted you to go into the fire industry?
In 1982, I was contacted by a men's church group that was organizing a volunteer fire department. I was employed as an insurance adjuster, and with that job, I saw firsthand the devastation fires have on families, so I decided to help.
3. What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?
The most rewarding aspect of this job is hearing "thank you." We see individuals and families at the worst time, and when we do, we do our best to assist.
4. What's your biggest challenge?
Our biggest challenge is recruiting and retention of volunteers. Daytime help is hard to come by. Then training, and always funding.
5. What are some other important aspects of your life?
Church, family and assisting in the care of my son, who has ALS/Lou Gehrig's Disease.
