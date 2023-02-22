Quick 5 Protectors: Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job or role with Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department.
I respond to both medical and fire calls so I help provide first aid until EMS arrives on scene and provide support however I can on fire calls.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
My nursing instructor once told me that I was an adrenaline junkie and I found that to be accurate. Every call is different and you never know what to expect.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Being able to help members of my community at what is usually one of their lowest times.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the LVFD?
I'm still working on my degree as well as working as a nurse so I have not been able to complete any fire training with the department yet.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I am blessed with an amazing family so I spend as much time with them however I can.
