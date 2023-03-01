Quick 5 Protectors: Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department

1. Explain your job with Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department.
I'm a firefighter and first responder for Lowrey Fire Department. I also serve on the board for the department as well.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I joined because I love our community and it's a chance for me to give back.
3. What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?
I get to help others first and foremost, and in return, I've learned so much through my training and working with other firefighters.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the LVFD?
I think my biggest challenge is my confidence. I want to show other women that with the right training and support from your department, there's nothing you can't do in the fire services. Women have a lot to offer; it's not just about how much hose you can carry anymore.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I'm a wife to a firefighter as well. Our youngest son is also on the department. We all three serve together. In my down time, I own my own salon and take care of my husband's business. Our faith and family always come first, though.
