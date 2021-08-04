Quick 5 Protectors: NSU Police Department

1. Explain your specific job with NSU Police Department.
I am a reserve and communications officer. I answer incoming calls for both 911 and non-emergency for our campus. Since completing and recently graduating CLEET, I will begin patrolling campus grounds, directing traffic as needed, investigating accidents and offenses, preparing written reports and making arrests as necessary. I also assist campus guests with unlocking of vehicles, battery jumps and escorts.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
I have always appreciated and admired those who put their lives on the line to protect their communities. My interest developed after working closely with law enforcement while I was enrolled in and learning through the EMS program in Mayes County, as well as my direct interactions with officers during previous employment roles as a dispatcher.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Being able and capable of calmly providing assistance in someone else’s desperate time of need.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face as an officer?
Working through trauma situations, recruitment and retention, social media, and long work hours with low pay.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My family is the most important part of my life. When I am not on the clock, I am spending time with family or studying for an upcoming exam, as I am working toward a Bachelor’s Degree at NSU.
