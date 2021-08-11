Quick 5 Protectors: NSU Police Department

1. Explain your specific job with NSU Police Department.
I am a patrol officer on the Tahlequah campus. As an avid supporter of community policing, I spend the majority of my time on shift, interacting with the university community.
2. Why did you decide to get into law enforcement?
I have always had a strong moral compass. That, and my love for puzzles, led me into investigation from an early age. I cannot recall the exact moment I decided to go the law enforcement route, just that it was not a hard choice to make.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Being a police officer on a college campus is a whole different ballgame. While punitive action is a choice we sometimes have to make, far more often we get to guide the students and help them succeed. This allows me to feel like I made a difference, rather than just punishing the student and then moving on.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
My biggest challenge is for the people I am serving to see me for who I am, and not just see the uniform or the badge.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My family is everything to me. If I am not at work, you can find me with my wife and children. Without their support, I would not be able to clock in every day.
