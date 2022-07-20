Quick 5 Protectors: Oaks Fire Department

1. Explain your job with Oaks Fire Department.
As fire chief, my role is to make sure bills and paperwork are taken care of and that all equipment and trucks work properly, and the firemen are equipped with gear to protect themselves on calls.
2. What prompted you to go into the fire industry?
It was to help my community. Several years ago, we didn’t have an ambulance near us, so I became a first responder to quicken response times to the community until the ambulance arrived. The more I got involved, the more I wanted to do.
3. What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Seeing people live and get better after we have performed CPR on them, or just a thank you after we have helped someone or their family.
4. What’s your biggest challenge?
It’s to retain and train firemen. The OFD is all volunteer; we have 22 men and women firefighters, so making calls, training classes, meetings and fundraisers take a lot of time away from them and their families.
5. What are some other important aspects of your life?
My family is very important to me. It takes an understanding wife to go on calls all times of day and night. When the pager wakes me up, it also wakes her up. My son is also on OFD, and my wife and daughter are both RNs. We are all in the medical field so they understand the need for volunteers. I have one grandson who does like firetrucks and he loves to go to the station.
– Keri Gordon
