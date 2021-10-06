Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Fire Department.
As lieutenant on Red Shift, I assist to coordinate, instruct, or supervise in the absence of or in addition to the captain. I consult with my captain, follow the chain of command regarding day-to-day operations, emergency operations, apparatus, and equipment. I maintain the responsibilities of the firefighter/driver to protect life, property, and enhance community safety.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
When I was a kid, my cousin was in a house fire. His friend didn’t make it, but he did because his life was saved by a Tulsa firefighter who rescued him from the structure and resuscitated him. I’ve always thought firefighters were the coolest. How cool is it to be a firefighter in your hometown?
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
It never feels like a job; it’s a team that becomes family. We serve our community, help people and save lives. I’m proud to be part of our department.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Our department is a combination department, full-time and volunteer. We rely on volunteers to help. In today’s society of busy schedules, volunteers are often not available. There is a need for adequate workforce that adapts to changing times.
5. What are some of the other important aspects of your life?
The wife and kiddos are my love and world. I have also been called a gym rat and have a love for chicken wings with a proper beverage. Family, friends and fighting fires, you got love it!
