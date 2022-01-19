Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Fire Department.
I’m a volunteer firefighter.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I’m a helper. I’m big into helping people, and it also gives me an opportunity to be part of a team again.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Helping out the community in many different ways.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the TFD?
Limited full-time positions.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
Family, faith and happiness. My mom is my backbone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.