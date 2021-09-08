Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Fire Department.
I'm assistant fire marshal. My primary responsibilities are investigating the causes of fires, performing life safety plan reviews, and enforcing the fire code through inspections and advice.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I had always admired the fire service. I became friends with a few of the volunteers at TFD, and they encouraged me to put in my application. After my first fire, I was stuck. There was nothing else I could imagine doing.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Helping people. We see people in bad situations, and it is always nice to help people find a little bit of normal again.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Time, and keeping up to date with inspections/complaints and followups for inspections. Then being efficient and thorough at performing life safety plan reviews, on top of investigating fires. This position has made me better at prioritizing.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My Faith in Christ, and my family – those at home and at the fire station.
