Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job or role with Tahlequah Fire Department.
I am the Captain of C Shift AKA the “Green Shift”. I’m responsible for the daily operations of my shift: training, projects, staffing, managing firefighters time cards, daily truck inspections and maintenance, and chores that arise along with any calls that are dispatched.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I spent my younger years actively involved in athletics and always enjoyed being a part of the team aspect. I was friends with firefighters and they encouraged me to submit an application. I thought this was an excellent way to give back to a community that had always supported me throughout my younger years and would be a way to continue the team aspect of the athletics that I loved. Little did I know this would be one of the greatest teams I would ever be involved with. The brother and sisterhood of the fire service is second to none.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
The most rewarding aspect is being trained and to have the knowledge to be able to help someone who is potentially having the worst day of their lives.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the TFD?
One of the biggest challenges to me is the lack of staffing in a quickly growing city.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I enjoy being with family and friends as well as helping take care of the family farm.
