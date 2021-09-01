Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Fire Department.
My role is to assist the fire chief in the day-to-day operation of TFD. I also serve on several boards in the community, representing a voice for TFD, all while responding to calls, investigating fires, fire inspections, and assisting where needed.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I feel life pointed me in that direction. I lost my granny to a house fire on Feb. 26, 1994. A month later, my parents’ house caught on fire in the middle of the night. My dad and I were able to extinguish the fire due to smoke detectors. I joined Keys Fire Department, and on May 13, 1995, was OSUFST Firefighter 1 Certified at a class taught at TFD. I knew I wanted to be a career firefighter.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Just to be able to help people and make a difference, try to make things better than you find them.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
Keeping staffing to maintain the readiness the public expects from us. We largely depend on volunteer firefighters to help maintain that status, and we are fortunate to have great volunteers. With busier lifestyles, volunteers are harder to find.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
My greatest achievement will always be my family. I have been blessed with a very supportive, hard-working wife and three great kids.
