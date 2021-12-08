Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Fire Department.
I am a firefighter and driver.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
To help better the community and help people understand the dangers of fire.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
Serving alongside the heroes of this community.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face with the TFD?
Staffing for full-time firefighters is our biggest challenge for our growing community.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
First is God, then my wife, Dustie; my son, Gauge; and my daughter, Paige. My family is the most important aspect of my life. I give the Lord all the credit for each of the opportunities and all the blessings in my life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.