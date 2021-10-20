Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Fire Department

1. Explain your specific job with Tahlequah Fire Department.
I am a lieutenant firefighter and a hazardous materials technician for our Haz-Mat Team, and in a nutshell, I protect life, property and enhance community safety.
2. Why did you decide to get into fire service?
I realized in my 20s that life was more important than just trying to make lots of money. I wanted to do something I loved to do; I enjoy helping people, and the fire department was a perfect fit.
3. What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of your job?
When I first became a firefighter in 2000, I met Bob Ed Culver Sr., who was a retired Tahlequah firefighter, and he told me to always remember it is an honor and a privilege to be called upon to help someone who can no longer help themselves. He was so right; it a great feeling to be a public servant in the fire service.
4. What is the biggest challenge you face?
The amount of time I’m away from my family.
5. Other than your job, what are some of the other important aspects of your life?
I have served on Oklahoma State Firefighters Association committees in the past and I’m currently serving as a trustee on the Professional Firefighters of Oklahoma to help keep my department up-to-date on state-level issues and other training opportunities for firefighters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.